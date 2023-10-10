Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls waking up to 'deafening sounds of bombs' in Israel 

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who travelled back to India successfully and safely from war-struck Israel two days ago, has finally released an official statement recounting the horrid experience. Nushrratt revealed that she had travelled to Haifa for their annual film festival for the screening of her latest stint Akelli when the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas broke out.

In the film, Nushrratt shares the screen with Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi of Fauda fame and interestingly, the drama revolves around the story of a young girl who is trapped in a combat zone in the Middle East.

In a long social media post, Nushrratt said, “That evening, Tsahi, Amir and I had toasted our film's selection at the Haifa Film Fest, promised to visit each other, and possibly work together again. We'd said our goodbyes and were ready to fly back the next day.”

“But Saturday morning was nothing like the previous evening's celebration. We were woken up to the deafening sounds of bombs going off, a blaring siren, and complete and utter panic as we were all rushed down into a ‘shelter’ in the basement of our hotel. It was only when we emerged from there, after what seemed like an endless wait, that we learned that Israel was under attack. Nothing could have prepared us for this news,” she added.

The actress also shared a video post where she recalled how her team felt terrorised and kept track of the advisories being issued by the Indian embassy and the Indian government. In the caption of her official statement, Nushrratt even mentioned PM Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude towards everyone who helped her and her team out of the death-like situation.