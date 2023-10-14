Malti Marie walks towards Nick Jonas mid-concert, adorable moment goes viral

Nick Jonas has been touring back-to-back across the States with his brothers and last night, they had a concert in Nashville. Nick's wifey-actress Priyanka Chopra also attended the concert and was in the stands with their daughter Malti Marie when the little one decided to steal the show. All eyes were on Malti, who was busy in her cutesy antics and now, videos of the little one have taken over social media.

In one video, we can spot Malti trying to walk towards her father Nick. She's seen wearing massive headphones suitable for kids in loud and barring concerts. In another video that has gone viral, we spot her playing with stage lights. She also shared a cute moment with Nick who leaned down to hold her hand and give her a kiss.

The moments are too cute for words thus you must check out the viral videos here:

Priyanka was spotted at the concert with Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas. Currently, while the Jonas brothers continue to make news over their tour, Joe Jonas has been making headlines over his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Even Priyanka Chopra was dragged into the fiasco after it was alleged that she had unfollowed Sophie from her social media handles. The Bollywood-cum-Hollywood star is yet to share any update on this matter.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Love Again opposite Sam Heughan. The romantic drama directed by James C. Strouse, also starred Celine Dion who played a fictionalized version of herself. The film opened to positive reviews and can now be streamed on Netflix.