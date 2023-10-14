‘Salman Khan is a man with a heart of gold,’ says popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar

Ahead of the India-Pakistan cricket match, superstars Salman Khan and Shiva Rajkumar met up with one another. After meeting the Bollywood superstar, the Kannada actor called him a man with a heart of gold. The Bhoomi Thayiya Chochchala Maga actor was promoting his upcoming pan- Indian heist-action-thriller film Ghost when he met Salman who was also promoting his upcoming spy-thriller film Tiger 3 at the office of a popular media organisation recently.

The two artistes ended up meeting each other in the same room, which turned out to be a million-dollar moment. While the two exchanged pleasantries they even wished each other luck for their upcoming films. The Kannada star, who is also affectionately called ‘Shivanna’, spoke about the meeting, stating, “He is a man with a golden heart. Being one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, he is just so humble.”

“I was so elated when he met me so warmly, he wished me all the best for ‘Ghost’, and I said the same for ‘Tiger 3’. He is a man with a big heart and I feel very blessed to meet him in person,” he added.

The two stars also took several pictures with each other, which sent Shivanna fans into a frenzy. This meeting also led to speculations that the two giants may collaborate with each other, though neither has made any comment about this possibility.

The action-packed heist thriller film Ghost which has been directed by popular Kannada director Srini tells the story of a man who was done wrong and is on a quest for justice and vengeance. The film is all set to release in cinemas on October 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Salman is also reprising his role in the YRF Spy Universe film as intelligence officer Avinash Rathore/Tiger in the upcoming spy-thriller film Tiger 3 which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will hit theatres on November 10, 2023.