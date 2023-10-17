Doting husband Ranbir Kapoor records Alia Bhatt as she receives National Award, netizens find it 'genuine'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who received the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, attended the ceremony on Tuesday. Held in the national capital, the ceremony was attended by President Droupadi Murmu. Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.

The actress was accompanied to the award ceremony by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was seen wearing a black outfit. But what netizens are gushing about is an image that has now gone viral. It shows that as Alia goes up the stage to receive the honour from the president, hubby Ranbir is busy beaming and recording the moment on his mobile camera. Fans are just not getting over how adorable and "genuine" the gesture is. Here is how an X (formerly Twitter) user reacted:

I find this much more genuine than the constant overacting & on the nose couples who’re dying to prove that they love eo. I’d want my partner to express love when we’re alone/ be happy on my big days❤️..not suddenly start overacting when the paps show up. #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/WY7nfvYh2w October 17, 2023

Released in 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn. The film is about Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad, who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

On the work front, Alia was recently seen as Rani Chatterjee in romantic comedy drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress was also seen in American spy action thriller Heart of Stone. The film stars Gal Gadot. Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He next has Animal in the pipeline.

