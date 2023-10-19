‘Rocky’ actor Burt Young passes away aged 83

Hollywood actor Burt Young, most famously known for his portrayal of Paulie in the Rocky film series alongside Sylvester Stallone, recently passed away in Los Angeles. His daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, confirmed the news to media sources. Burt was 83 years old at the time of his passing.

Burt, a native of Queens, New York, had a diverse journey that took him from serving in the Marine Corps to pursuing a career in boxing before making his mark in the film industry. Throughout his career, he frequently portrayed Italian-American characters, often taking on roles such as mob bosses, street-smart detectives, or hardworking individuals.

However, his most iconic role remains that of Paulie, the loyal friend and brother-in-law to Rocky Balboa, in the original Rocky film released in 1976. His outstanding performance in the movie even earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Of particular note, Burt is one of only four actors who featured in all six films within the Rocky franchise, alongside Sylvester Stallone, Stu Nahan, and Tony Burton (with the exception of Talia Shire). Unfortunately, his character, Paulie, did not return for the 2015 film Creed, as the character was described as having passed away in 2012.

In addition to his iconic role in the Rocky series, Burt graced the screen in over 160 films and television shows. His extensive filmography includes acclaimed works such as Chinatown (1974), The Gambler (1974), The Killer Elite (1975), Convoy (1978), Uncle Joe Shannon (1978), Once Upon a Time in America (1984), The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984), A Summer to Remember (1985), Back to School (1986), Last Exit to Brooklyn (1990), Mickey Blue Eyes (1999), Transamerica (2005), Win Win (2011), and Bottom of the 9th (2019). He was also a part of the documentary titled Stallone: Frank, That Is.

Beyond his film career, Burt made notable appearances on various television series, including The Rockford Files, Baretta, Law & Order, Walker, Texas Ranger, All In The Family, M*A*S*H, Miami Vice, Roomies, and numerous others. His versatile talent and memorable contributions to both the big and small screens left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and endeared him to audiences worldwide.

