Shahid Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun and others extend heartfelt greetings for Dussehra 

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, while your friends and relatives continue to shower you with warm messages, your favourite celebrities have also taken to their respective social media handles to wish you a day filled with happiness, prosperity and away from evil.

Actresses Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Parineeti Chopra and Saira Banu shared their heartfelt greetings to their fans for the festival.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared a greeting with a picture of Lord Rama and said: “Wishing you all a very happy Dussehra.” Kareena also shared a graphic of Lord Rama and wrote: “Happy Dusshera”, while her elder sister and actress Karisma Kapoor said, “Happy Dusshera”, along with a picture of a diya and bow and arrow.

Anushka posted a picture which shows the image of a temple, and a bow and arrow. She wrote: “Happy Dussehra.” Katrina shared beautiful pictures of herself in a red embroidered saree, with a matching blouse. She opted for nude makeup, a green bindi and minimal jewellery. She captioned the pictures as, “Dussehra Mubarak.”

Rashmika wrote a note, saying: “On this special day, may you find the strength to face all adversities with a brave heart. Happy Dusshera.” Pooja dropped a picture of Lord Rama and said, “Wish you all a very happy Dusshera.” New bride, Parineeti wrote: “Happy Dussehra everyone. Wish you all good health, success, & prosperity.”

Veteran actress Saira Banu also ignited Dussehra's spirit with a throwback post. She shared a special snippet from Resham Ki Dori, starring her and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. She wrote, "As we celebrate Dussehra, let us reflect on the message it carries. The victory of virtue and right over vice. I wish you all a very Happy Dussehra; may you receive the best that God has to offer.”

Other than the actresses, actors such as Allu Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher also penned notes on social media wishing their followers.

Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Dussehra.” The actor also announced his new film, Deva and unveiled his intense look from the drama. As per the update he shared, the film will hit theatres on Dussehra 2024.