Richa Chadha to receive Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres honour

Actor Richa Chadha becomes the newest name to receive the 'Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres’ Award from the French Government owing to her contributions to global cinema. Earlier Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also presented with this award for their contributions to cinema.

She will be awarded the prize in the presence of the Counsel General of France to India during the MAMI 2023 Film Festival set to take place in Mumbai from October 28 onwards.

Recalling her journey in the film industry she says, “My journey in the film industry has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, filled with challenges, triumphs, and invaluable lessons. Receiving this honour is not just a personal achievement; it is a recognition of the collective efforts of everyone who believed in my vision, from my family and friends to my mentors and collaborators. This accolade reaffirms my belief that storytelling knows no boundaries, and my responsibility as an artiste is to contribute meaningfully to the global dialogue.”

Chadha has carved her way into the entertainment industry by giving critically acclaimed performances in several movies. She has worked with iconic directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Neeraj Ghaywan, Mira Nair, Dibakar Bannerjee, and Anurag Kashyap. She has worked with Internationally produced films like Masaan; a 100-crore film with her recent release Fukrey 3; and served on the jury for the Marrakech Film Festival; her first film Girls Will Be Girls, as a producer will be the official Indo-French co-production under the co-production treaty between the two countries. She has also made her presence felt on the OTT platform. On the social front, she is vocal about several issues like women’s rights and upliftment.