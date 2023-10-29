Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others mourn the loss of beloved ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry

In a shocking turn of events, Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom Friends, has passed away at the age of 54, leaving his global fan base in disbelief. The news of his demise prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media from celebrities near and far.

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, took to X to express his condolences, reminiscing about their schoolyard days and the joy Perry brought to people's lives. He wrote, “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”

Indian celebrities also joined in the mourning. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of Matthew on her social media with a heartfelt message, writing, “Heartbroken. RIP Matthew Perry.”

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Bipasha Basu expressed their grief on Instagram Stories, posting pictures of the late actor along with broken heart emojis.

Nimrat Kaur shared a photo of Matthew Perry on X with the caption, “Rest in glory #MatthewPerry. Chandler Bing for life,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Sophie Choudry shared her sadness on X, stating, “As if the news we wake up to every day right now isn’t bad enough… now this (broken heart emojis). Been reading his autobiography and this is just heartbreaking. Thank you for all the laughs & your incredible talent #matthewperry .. May you finally rest in peace though the world has lost a gem.”

Mira Sorvino, who had worked with Perry in the 1994 TV movie Parallel Lives, expressed her grief on X, saying, “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”