Kim Kardashian unleashes spine-chilling Halloween extravaganza at her LA house [PICS]

Kim Kardashian, renowned for her extravagant lifestyle, has once again displayed her unmatched talent for creating unforgettable Halloween experiences. For this year's Halloween, the 43-year-old reality TV icon pulled out all the stops and transformed her opulent Los Angeles house into a spine-chilling haunted house, leaving her friends and followers captivated.

Her friend, Sarah Howard, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek inside this extravagant haunted mansion, and Kim reposted it on a Saturday night. Clearly overwhelmed with excitement, Sarah captioned it “The most epic haunted house ever” and tagged the founder of SKIMS.

The Instagram Story clips treated viewers to a macabre spectacle. In one, an actor wearing a swirling, cut-out mask held two eerie baby doll heads while standing in a room festooned with cobwebs, an assortment of baby doll heads, and various types of bones. The eerie adventure continued as the camera revealed a sink filled with creepy dolls and another terrifying character pointing to the next room, where a gigantic, eerie baby sat next to a crib.

The exterior of Kardashian's home was equally spooky, shrouded in thick fog with the trees in the front yard illuminated by an eerie red light. Kim also shared an array of images of the decor on her Instagram Stories.

Kim’s Halloween spectacle went beyond just spine-chilling visuals. A macabre tea party scene was a central attraction, complete with oversized cobwebs, fake spiders dangling from the walls, and crystal chandeliers. The pink tea set was surrounded by a collection of eerie pastries, including a four-layer cake crowned with a metallic skull.

Kim also offered a sneak peek of her haunted house in daylight. The entrance was adorned with two trees, each bearing skeletal bodies and faces, and a display of freshly dug soil embellished with a range of bony hands reaching out from below.

To enhance the Halloween spirit, two-door archways were adorned with skull heads. A dimly lit hallway showcased statues of white-cloaked figures, numerous white candles, and tattered white cloth suspended from the ceiling and walls.