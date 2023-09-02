Kajol drops gorgeous photographs of herself on social media

Bengali beauty Kajol has once again left the fans mesmerized by posting a reel on her social media. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a reel with a set of images of herself looking flaming hot in a red co-ord set.

After raising the temperature high with a recent monochrome shoot, the actor has done it again with this post. The bright red pants with knee-high slits paired with a red shirt and suit make her look beautiful and elegant. With minimal make-up and wearing her hair down her looks ooze glamour in simplicity.

Kajol captions her post, “Roses are Red…Pizza sauce is too…I ordered a LARGE…And none of it is for you …#RedInspiration #FoodMotivation #FoodHumor”

Her fans and industry colleagues have expressed much appreciation for the post. Saba Pataudi has even left heart emoticons on the same. Kajol has shared the posts on her stories as well and her various poses have won the hearts of her fans, as usual.

On the work front, she was last seen in the web series The Trial opposite Jisshu Sengupta. She has Do Patti where she unites with Kriti Sanon after almost seven years in the pipeline.