Madhuri Dixit shares adorable pic with sons Arin and Ryan

Madhuri Dixit Nene dropped adorable photographs of herself with her boys Arin and Ryan. From the post, it seems that the trio was chilling outside on a casual day out. All three look super nice in the photograph with Dixit’s Marilyn Monroe smile on point.

She captions the post, “My boys…How can you both be in college already? Where has the time gone? Still, I’m excited for you to have your adventures and become the best version of yourselves. I love you always and will miss you immensely, all the time. Home won’t be the same without you two.”

Dixit relocated to the USA with her husband Dr Ram Nene soon after marriage and had Arin in 2003 and Ryan in 2005. With time her boys grew up and are pursuing studies in college while Madhuri herself relocated to India and can be seen in movies, series and even judging reality shows with her never-ending charm and grace.

Choreographer and director Farah Khan left a comment on her post which states, “Awwwwww.. I'm heading there in a couple of years” re-iterating the fact that triplets are growing up fast and she would soon have to experience the same. Actor Riteish Deshmukh who also has two boys comments, “It’s all love” followed by a heart emoticon. Industry colleagues like Tushar Kalia, Arjun Bijali, Raja Kumari, and Sanjay Kapoor have also left comments and emoticons on the post.