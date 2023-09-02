Tom Holland wishes Zendaya on her 27th birthday with a goofy snap, calls her, ‘My birthday girl’

On Friday, Tom Holland wished his girlfriend, Zendaya, a happy 27th birthday in a heartwarming manner. The actor shared a candid snapshot of Zendaya on his Instagram Stories on her birthday. In the picture, Zendaya could be seen seated on a boat, surrounded by tranquil waters, dressed in a scuba diving suit and gear. Sporting a warm smile and flashing a thumbs-up sign, Zendaya radiated pure joy in the photo. Tom accompanied the picture with a sweet caption that read, “My birthday girl (heart eyes emoji).”

Tom shared another image of Zendaya as she strolled through a forest, accompanied by her furry companions. The candid shot featured Zendaya walking ahead, her back turned to the camera, clad in a grey top, matching pants, and white sneakers.

While Tom didn't post any pictures of the two of them together on her special day, he did treat fans to a glimpse of his own activities. On Saturday, he shared a snapshot of himself leaping into the water from a boat, dressed casually in shorts. It remains uncertain if the couple celebrated Zendaya's birthday aboard the boat.

On Saturday, Zendaya also shared a childhood photograph of herself on Instagram, her eyes closed in a radiant smile as she struck a pose for the camera. Dressed in a red and white top with floral purple pants, Zendaya sat beside a plate of snacks. In her caption, she reflected on the passing years and the preciousness of life, expressing gratitude for the love and support she receives from her fans.

She captioned the post, “Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support mean everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27.”

While Zendaya celebrates her 27th birthday, fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects. She is set to star in Luca Guadagnino's film Challengers, playing the role of a tennis coach entangled in a love triangle. Originally slated for a September 15 release, the film will now hit theatres on April 26 next year.

Additionally, Zendaya is gearing up for Dune 2 alongside Timothee Chalamet. Due to an ongoing actors' strike in Hollywood, the film's release has been delayed to 2024. Adapted from the Frank Herbert novel, Dune 2 was initially scheduled for November 3 but will now grace theatres on March 15 next year.