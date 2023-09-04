Jacqueline Fernandez turns heads in black mesh dress at Venice Film Festival

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her striking beauty and fearless fashion choices and the artiste continues to captivate with her style statements at the ongoing prestigious Venice International Film Festival. With a series of show-stopping looks, Jacqueline has once again proven herself as a style icon, offering inspiration to fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Her most recent appearance in an exquisite black mesh dress is nothing short of mesmerising.

The actress delighted her fans by sharing a series of stunning photographs on her Instagram account, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude to Cinecittà and the Directorate General for Cinema, Audiovisual of the Italian Ministry of Culture for an enchanting gala dinner soirée that celebrated the magic of cinema during the Venice International Film Festival.

Jacqueline's breathtaking outfit hails from the renowned clothing brand Gemy Maalouf and boasts a hefty price tag of INR 30,3124. The black dress featured a chic round neckline, sleeveless design, an intricate lace corset, a captivating cut-out pattern at the midriff, delicate sheer fabric, a stylish mini hemline, and a shimmering net skirt that flared at the bottom.

The actress, guided by her celebrity fashion stylist Namita Alexander, elevated her ensemble with oversized black sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, and an array of sparkling diamond rings adorning her fingers. She completed her look with a sophisticated Dior bag and a pair of elegant black stiletto heels.

Jacqueline styled her lush locks with a chic side parting, securing them into a ponytail and adding a touch of refinement with a black hairband. Her makeup was equally exquisite, featuring shimmering eyeshadow, precisely executed winged eyeliner, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, impeccably darkened brows, expertly contoured cheeks, and a glossy nude lipstick shade that enhanced her natural beauty.

Jacqueline's captivating photos quickly set social media abuzz, amassing over 600k likes and attracting an abundance of adoring comments from her devoted fans, who couldn't help but shower her with compliments and admiration for her impeccable style and breathtaking appearance.