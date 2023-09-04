Sabyasachi Chakrabarty opens up on being a wildlife enthusiast

Sabyasachi Chakrabarty is not only one of the finest actors but also an avid wildlife enthusiast. Having traversed to several forests in India and outside, he has a fair share of experience, stories, and memories. In fact, he recently completed a trip to Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Botswana with Travel Live. Indulge caught up with Chakraborty for a chat on wildlife photography on the sidelines of the second anniversary of Travel Live at Lalit the Great Eastern.

How did you enter the field of wildlife photography?

I was into photography since childhood but my interest in wildlife photography was much later. My father had given me a camera but then buying films, getting them processed and printing was financially difficult in those days. Once I went to the forests in 1995 that was when I thought the animals were great to see up front. After clicking some photographs I thought I needed a good camera and lens. A few photographers like Hirak Sen, Pranab Basu, and Utpal Sarkar helped me with their camera and lens and got me addicted to the field of wildlife photography. Since then I slowly got my own lens and camera, started venturing into forests and now this is a habit.

Wild elephants

Could you share your experience during your recent trip to Africa?

I recently went to Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Botswana. It was a wonderful experience. However, the group was more travel lovers than wildlife lovers. There were two or three wildlife destinations and the rest were towns, seaside, resorts, etc. But yes, I have to say that the desert, the Atlantic Ocean, the mountains, the Okavango Delta are truly sights that need to be seen. So, I liked it. But I could have enjoyed a bit more had there been more wildlife.

Any life lessons that wildlife photography has taught you?

This planet is for everyone. If animals and birds are not there, we will also not be there. Therefore, like nature conservation, animal conservation is also equally important. Without plants, we will not be able to breathe due to lack of oxygen Similarly not many are aware that without tigers there will be a dearth of drinking water. But it’s not only about the large animals, the smallest insect is also important in this cycle. Without them, nature’s cycle will become imbalanced. Since realizing this motto is save nature, save animals.

Oryx

Do you have a bucket list of places you want to visit?

I have been to a lot of good forests in Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, and Botswana. I have heard South Africa’s Kruger National Park is very good and that is left. Also, in India, there are too many places that are left. So, I would like to go to Periyar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala, Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, and many more. I think the pull is now more towards Indian forests.

Any message for amateur wildlife photographers

The words wildlife photography and amateur don’t go together. Amateur photographs are like me, tourists with a camera. Wildlife photography is complicated, hard-working and painstaking. A wildlife photographer cannot do anything more because they have to spend months and years in jungles. I will only say that don’t run behind tigers, instead one should take photographs of everything, including insects.

All wildlife images courtesy: Sabyasachi Chakrabarty