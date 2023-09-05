Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding to take place this month in Udaipur: Reports

AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, said sources.

The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas between September 23-24, they added. During this period, many celebrities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur. Mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23. Also, there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.



