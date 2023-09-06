Harrdy Sandhu Birthday Special: 5 songs to celebrate the King of Melodies

Harrdy Sandhu, the heartthrob of millions, is not only known for his charming looks but also for his soulful and peppy songs that have taken the music industry by storm. As the singing sensation celebrates another year of his life, we’ve put together five of his most memorable songs to groove to on his special day.

Soch

Soch is a song that touched the deepest corners of our hearts. Harrdy Sandhu’s emotive voice combined with the soul-stirring lyrics made it an instant hit. Whether you’re in love or simply want to enjoy some heart-touching music, Soch is a must-listen.

Also read: Alesso, Charlotte De Witte, Timmy Trumpet to headline Sunburn Goa 2023

Naah

If you’re in the mood to dance and celebrate Harrdy Sandhu’s birthday, Naah is the song for you. With its catchy beats and peppy lyrics, this track will make you want to hit the dance floor. It’s a testament to Harrdy’s versatility as an artiste.

Harrdy Sandhu

Kya Baat Hai

Kya Baat Hai is a fun and flirtatious song that showcases Harrdy’s playful side. This track’s upbeat rhythm and playful lyrics make it a perfect addition to any celebration playlist. Let loose and enjoy the music!

Naah Goriye

Adding a touch of Punjabi flavour to the list, Naah Goriye is a high-energy collaboration between Harrdy Sandhu, B Praak, Swasti Mehul and Jaani. This song is all about celebrating life and enjoying every moment, making it ideal for a birthday bash.

Also read: EXCL: Kavita and Kanishk Seth collaborate again for their Janmashtami special song, Saanware Aijaiyo

Nai Jaana

Ending our list with a sentimental note, Nai Jaana is a heart-warming track that showcases Harrdy’s ability to convey emotions through his music. It’s a song that reminds us of the beauty of love and relationships, perfect for a reflective birthday celebration.

As the singer turns a year older, let’s celebrate the King of Melodies by listening to these fantastic tracks that have left an indelible mark in our hearts. Whether you’re in the mood for romance, dance, or reflection, Harrdy Sandhu’s discography has something for everyone.

Happy birthday, Harrdy Sandhu! May your music continue to enchant us for years to come!