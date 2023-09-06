'Junior Bachchan' Agastya Nanda turns muse for photographer Rohan Shrestha

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, is all set to mark his debut into the industry with the OTT release, The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. Ahead of the same, the star kid has been spotted at various events to promote the musical comedy. Recently, Agastya did a photoshoot with renowned celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and that has certainly added to the hype about his debut.

In the photos, Agastya has rocked the old money aesthetic with a knitted brown t-shirt and regularly fitted beige pants. The clicks were shared by Rohan in collaboration with Navya Naveli Nanda who captioned them as "Junior."

For the unversed, Agastya is often called 'Junior Bachchan' for his resemblance with uncle Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look at the photos here:

Coming to the clicks, Agastya was styled by Allia and Nayaab, a stylist duo that has previously worked with the likes of Vaani Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others. Their frequent client, however, happens to be Agastya's sister-entrepreneur Navya. She has also been a muse to Rohan previously. The celebrity photographer captured the star kid's many moods while eating a burger and later cosying up with her pet cat.

Speaking of Agastya's debut, he will star in The Archies in the titular role. The teen drama is based on the American comic book series of the same name. Produced by Tiger Baby Productions, the film stars Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Saigal as Ethel Muggs, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley and Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle.