I am fortunate enough to share screen space with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor: Muna Gauchan  

Our Indian cinema and Bollywood industry have gotten a breakthrough star this year with actress Muna Gauchan who, through her incredible skill and relentless dedication, has won the hearts of many.

Muna Gauchan, who hails from Nepal, Kathmandu, started her career as a model and made big in the Nepali Modelling industry. She has also won many beauty pageants like Face of Classic Diamond and Miss Eco International 2019. Muna rose to fame when she participated in the MTV show, Super Model Of The Year season 2, where she made a great impression on the judges and the audience with her outstanding performance.

Muna made her remarkable debut in the Bollywood industry in the first year of her stepping into the industry. The actress was offered her debut project with none other than Ranveer Singh for a leading brand advertisement. Muna says, “Working with Ranveer was a dream come true moment for me. I was a bit scared at first not knowing how would he be on the set, but his warmth and kind-hearted, friendly nature made the shoot easy for me. I did learn a lot from him and I am grateful for this big opportunity.”

Ranveer Singh with Muna Gauchan

Muna was later roped in for another leading ad with the handsome hunk and chocolate boy of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor. Muna says, “It’s every actor’s dream to work with Ranbir Kapoor and they wait for many years for such an opportunity. He is a reserved actor and likes to be in his own space, but during the shoot we had a lot of fun. He made sure that I did not feel like a newcomer or an outsider. He is a gem of a person. And I can’t wait to work with him again.”

On the work front, Muna is currently shooting for her big-banner Bollywood web series, which will be released on Netflix, the official announcement of which will be made soon. Apart from that she also has two music videos coming up.