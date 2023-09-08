'Jailer' actor and renowned director G Marimuthu passes away due to cardiac arrest

The sudden and unfortunate passing away of Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu at the age of 58 has sent shockwaves across the industry. As per media reports, G Marimuthu, who was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, collapsed on Friday morning while dubbing for his TV serial Ethirneechal in Chennai. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead due to cardiac arrest.

The Tamil film fraternity is mourning his untimely demise and offering condolences to his family. A tweet by actor Prasanna reads, "Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brother-like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He should've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip. Poittuvaappu."

Producer SR Prabhu wrote, "Shocking to hear the sudden demise of #Marimuthu sir! My deepest condolences to the friends and family!! #ripmarimuthu" while trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Can't believe Actor #Marimuthu 's dialogues in a recent episode of #EthirNeechal sadly happened in real life.. Tragic.. #RIPMariMuthu."

A prominent television channel took to Twitter to reminisce his unforgettable on-screen moments. "It's a tough day for all of us as we say goodbye to one of our most favourite actor, Mr.Marimuthu. He was the heart and soul of Ethirneechal and he's given us some of the most unforgettable onscreen moments as Adhi Gunasekaran. We all loved him and will continue to have a special place for him in our hearts. Rest In Peace, Marimuthu sir. #SunTV #Marimuthu #RIPMarimuthu #AdhiGunasekaran," the tweet reads.

Marimuthu is survived by his wife, Backiyalakshmi and two children, Akilan and Ishwarya.