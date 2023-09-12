Jacqueline Fernandez joins the cast of Welcome 3  

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is lucky with franchise films. She has been a part of Housefull , Kick, and has Welcome 3 as one of her upcoming movies. She is known to bring a distinct charm on the screen and lights it up with her presence in every movie. Her smile and charisma make her a director’s preference. She has been a lead face in an ensemble cast of several movies like Housefull, Kick, Judwaa 2, Race 2, Race 3, and more.

She has portrayed positive roles in several comedy and action movies and has been greatly supported by the fans. As most of the movies have gone on to become commercial hits, it seems that starring in franchise films has acted as a lucky charm for the actor.

Jacqueline has now joined the cast of Welcome 3 and the audience cannot wait to see the actor on screen again along with her comic timing and natural charm. Apart from Welcome 3 she also has Crakk and Fateh in her kitty.