Marvel’s Wastelanders Hawkeye season trailer drops

The Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye season trailer has just been dropped by Audible, one of the premium audio storytelling platforms. As the Marvel franchise has gripped the world over by storm, it now comes for the Indian audience in Hindi language. Actors, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prajakta Koli, and Jennifer Winget have lent their voices to the central characters in this podcast.

The just-launched trailer introduces the audience to Hawkeye who happens to be the only survivor amongst the Avengers. Hawkeye has now been reduced to a shell and his persona does not reflect the hero that he once was. However, there is still a fire in him that would make him avenge his loved ones and go to any extent to do so.

Since the trailer has been dropped it has garnered positive reviews and the audience waits in anticipation for the audio to be released soon. The lead actors have also shared the trailer on their social media which has created quite a buzz.

Jaideep Ahlawat voices Hawkeye with Prajakta Koli as his daughter, Ash, and Jennifer Winger as Kate Bishop.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye will be available free of cost for the listeners on Audible from September 29, 2023 onwards.