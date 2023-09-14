Dil Chahta Hai, Made In Heaven actor Rio Kapadia passes away aged 66

Last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven Season 2 as Mrunal Thakur’s on-screen father, Rio Kapadia was a known face in the industry. The news of his unfortunate passing away has sent shockwaves across the fraternity and many are paying condolences to the veteran actor through social media posts.

As per media reports, Rio passed away at the age of 66 and his demise was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik. The cremation will take place tomorrow, September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The cause of his untimely death remains unknown. He is survived by his wife, Maria Farah and two kids, Aman and Veer.

Rio was best known for his roles in Hindi films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Chak De India and Mardaani amongst others. Apart from films, he was also seen in the TV show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and also played the role of Gandhari's Father, King Subala of Gandhara in Siddharth Tewary's Mahabharat.

