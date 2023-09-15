Actress Huma Qureshi turns novelist with ‘Zeba–An Accidental Superhero’

The versatile Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is adding another remarkable achievement to her already illustrious career as she turns author with her debut fantasy novel, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero, with Harper Collins.

In this novel, Qureshi weaves a tale that combines magic, wonder, and intense passion. It is a story of heroism, transformation, and the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity.

Huma’s journey epitomises the triumph of an outsider in the glamorous world of Indian cinema. Her journey from Delhi to the pinnacle of the film industry is a source of inspiration for many outsiders hoping to live their big Bollywood dream. With her debut novel, Qureshi continues to blaze a trail as a multi-talented artist, proving that she can conquer any medium or platform with her unique voice and fearless spirit.

The picture she posted on social media

Talking about her novel, she says, "I've learned that accepting who you are, with all your quirks and uniqueness, is the most empowering journey one can embark on. We live in a world that needs diversity, and every individual's story is a piece of that beautiful mosaic. Stories of fierce women are not just the need of the hour; they are the timeless tales that inspire generations, reminding us that strength and resilience know no boundaries. We need these stories to remind ourselves that we, too, can be the heroes of our own lives. This novel is deeply personal and it puts out there the rawest, most unfiltered version of me."

The novel is all set to be released this December.