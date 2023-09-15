Deepika Padukone invests in Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

The Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters is one of the country’s much-loved and recognised coffee specialty brands. As it completes a decade of its existence, it has another name added to its long list of patrons. Actor Deepika Padukone’s investment in the brand has come as a major morale boost. Her investing enterprise Ka Enterprises has joined hands with Blue Tokai during its Series B –funding.

Deepika Padukone comments on the occasion, “As someone who is immensely passionate about homegrown brands and deeply values authenticity and transparency, investing in Blue Tokai was an evident choice. We have followed the brand’s growth very closely over the past decade and observed its vision and commitment to quality and innovation and are therefore thrilled to partner with them on their journey of making Indian specialty coffee accessible, delivering unparalleled coffee experiences, and putting it on the global map.”

Blue Tokai has always won the hearts of its customers by delivering some of the best coffees in the country. With over 4 roasteries and 80 physical stores across cities like Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Mohali, and Chandigarh as well as an international presence in Japan, Blue Tokai has steadily passed the test of time and won a place in the hearts of customers through hard work, innovation, quality, delivery, hospitality, taste and much more.

Matt Chitharanjan, co-founder and CEO of Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters mentions, “We are glad to welcome Deepika and Ka Enterprises to the Blue Tokai family! Their thorough understanding of the D2C space and strategic investments are a testament to their strong business acumen and we are excited to have them join us on our next phase of growth. This year, we are taking experimentation, quality, accessibility, and convenience a notch higher and the current growth metrics are a true indication of the success to follow.”