‘3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra passes away after kitchen accident

Actor Akhil Mishra, who has worked in films such as the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots and Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain passed away after an accident in the kitchen. He was 67.

A source said, “It was an accident. He was found injured on the floor in the kitchen and died in the hospital. And now the body has been taken for autopsy. We are waiting for the reports.” The source further noted that his wife, Suzanne was shooting in Hyderabad when the incident happened.

Akhil Mishra was born in 1965. He has worked in films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Gandhi, and My Father and television serials such as Pradhanmantri.

He gained popularity by doing the cameo role of Librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots and playing the role of Umed Singh Bundela in Uttaran starring Tina Datta and Rashami Desai.

Akhil was first married to Manju Mishra in 1983, who acted with him in his first feature film Dhat Tere...Ki in 1983 and a serial Grihalakshmi Ka Jinn. After Manju’s death in 1997, he married German actress Suzanne Bernert in February 2009. Suzanne is known for working in Ramdhanu - The Rainbow, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. She has also worked in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She portrayed Sonia Gandhi on the television series 7 RCR and in the Hindi film The Accidental Prime Minister.

