Janhvi Kapoor steps into the role of ‘brand ambassador’ for the leading fashion brand KAZO

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, actress Janhvi Kapoor has stepped into the role of ‘brand ambassador’ for the leading fashion brand KAZO. This exciting collaboration brings together Janhvi’s captivating charm and KAZO’s exuberant essence, creating a celebration of shared values and aesthetics that promises to set new trends in the world of fashion. Born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, she will make her Telugu debut with NTR Jr in the upcoming film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. CE chats with her about her brand association, Bollywood journey and her adventures in Hyderabad.

Tell us about your association with KAZO.

My association with KAZO is truly special to me. KAZO isn’t just a brand; it’s a celebration of womanhood through fashion. I feel like they’ve captured my essence in their designs, and it’s not just about clothing; it’s a reflection of who I am. With their seamless blend of blingy extravagance and elegant subtlety, they empower individuals to confidently express their unique style. KAZO elevates my confidence, comfort, and style game.

What was your initial reaction when they first approached you for being the brand ambassador?

At first, I was quite amazed that KAZO approached me to be their brand ambassador. I always resonated with the brand’s aesthetics and how they meticulously craft each piece to make every woman feel that perfect blend of confidence and comfort. It felt like a perfect fit, and I was honoured to represent such a leading women’s fashion brand.

What’s your favourite piece from the AW collection?

My favourite piece from KAZO’s AW’23 Collection would have to be their sequin and lurex dresses. They’re the perfect blend of instant glam and effortless style.

Any memories of Hyderabad?

I have a fun one. Once I decided to have some adventure and covered my face and went to Chor Bazaar in disguise, where I indulged in all the delicious delicacies like kebabs and biryani. Hyderabad indeed has the best food!

You are known for your impeccable style sense. What’s your style mantra?

For me, it’s all about confidence and personal flair. I believe that you should always keep it classy but also have the freedom to flaunt it however you like. It’s important to feel comfortable and authentic in your choices, whether you prefer a more traditional look or want to push the boundaries and make a bold statement. So, my style mantra is to stay true to yourself, be confident, and have fun with your fashion choices!

From your debut movie Dhadak, till now, how has your journey been?

My journey from my debut movie, Dhadak, till now has been incredibly rewarding and a tremendous learning experience. I’ve had the opportunity to play such remarkable and outstanding roles. Be it Parthavi in Dhadak or portraying the role of icon Gunjan Saxena or experimenting with different genres in Good Luck Jerry, I’ve had the chance to work with amazing people and explore various aspects of my craft. It’s been a journey filled with growth, challenges, and a lot of excitement, and I’m truly grateful for every moment of it.

Who is your favourite co-actor?

My favourite co-actor has to be Pankaj Tripathi Sir. Working with him was a delightful experience, and he always created a warm and friendly environment on set. We had a lot of fun, especially during the training scenes, where he would crack jokes, and it added so much happiness and excitement to the shoot.

Apart from acting, what other interests do you have?

Apart from acting, I have a deep passion for drawing and painting. It’s a creative outlet that allows me to express myself in a different way. It’s a hobby that I cherish, and whenever I have free time, you’ll often find me with a paintbrush or a sketchbook in hand, lost in the world of art.

In the age of all things going live on social media, how do you balance your personal life?

In the age of everything going live on social media, I balance my personal life by prioritising self-care. I make sure to focus on fitness, take breaks, and maintain nutritious snacking habits. Half of the balance comes from this, and the other half is achieved through a consistent exercise routine and a good sleep schedule. It’s all about finding that harmony between work and personal well-being.

You are seen visiting temples often. Are you a religious person?

I am a religious person, but I prefer to keep it private. Temples hold a special place in my heart and visiting them brings me a sense of inner peace and tranquility.

Future plans.

It’s all about embracing new opportunities and challenges in the world of cinema. I’m looking forward to exploring diverse and thought-provoking roles, continuing to grow as an actor, and taking on projects that inspire me. The journey ahead is full of excitement, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.