Alia Bhatt attends Gucci Ancora show, sits in the same row as Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny

Alia Bhatt, the Global Ambassador for Gucci from India, recently graced the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. The highly anticipated show marked a significant debut—Sabato De Sarno stepping into the role of Creative Director for the esteemed Italian Luxury Fashion house. De Sarno's inaugural collection, titled ‘Gucci Ancora’ or ‘Gucci Again,’ aimed to rekindle affection for Gucci with a captivating range of designs.

Notable personalities from the fashion and entertainment world gathered to witness the event, with the front row boasting the presence of Hollywood A-listers, including Julia Roberts and Ryan Gosling. However, it was Alia’s seat next to Bad Bunny, Anna Wintour and Kendall Jenner that excited desi fans. Viral pictures from the show captured Alia immersed in the captivating spectacle, enjoying the show alongside these celebrities.

For the occasion, Alia opted for an elegant yet understated ensemble. Embracing head-to-toe Gucci, Alia adorned a neon green top paired with light blue-coloured denim bell-bottom pants, showcasing her keen eye for fashion. The carefully chosen accessories complemented her attire, amplifying the overall look.

The neon green blouse featured a collared neckline, shimmering design, and front button closures on the torso, creating a plunging neck effect. It also boasted half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a form-fitting silhouette, adding a touch of sophistication. Alia paired the top with light blue-coloured denim bell-bottom pants, accentuating her style with a mid-rise waist, side pockets, a fitted silhouette on the thighs, and a flared floor-grazing hem.

To enhance her outfit, Alia adorned gold jewellery, including hoop earrings with a distinctive shape and a stylish bracelet watch. She further elevated her appearance with a Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Leather shoulder bag and Ancora red pointed stilettos, fresh off the runway, featuring striking high heels.

In terms of makeup, Alia embraced a minimal yet radiant look, opting for feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, light mascara on the lashes, a nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, freckles, a luminous highlighter, and subtle contouring. Her side-parted open hairdo, styled with defined waves, provided a perfect finishing touch to her overall ensemble, embodying grace and elegance on the Milan Fashion Week