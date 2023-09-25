Bollywood showers blessings on Ragneeti as couple embarks on new journey

Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the newly-wed couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as they embark on their marital journey. On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav took to their social media handles to share pictures from their wedding in Udaipur.

As Parineeti shared an array of pictures showing herself and Raghav in their wedding outfits, she wrote in the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other... Our forever begins now”.

B-town celebs took to the Comments section of her post to wish their best to the actress-politician couple.

Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra, who couldn’t attend the wedding, wrote, “My blessings always” followed by crying, heart and love-struck emoticons. Earlier, Priyanka had posted on her Instagram Story, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88”.

Parineeti's Meri Pyaari Bindu co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Congratulations”. Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations dear one."Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations you two. Here’s to the best and the best lives together”. Politician Aditya Thackeray, who attended the wedding, wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Parineeti and Raghav". Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Stay blessed and forever happy."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons and wished his best to the couple. In the video from the wedding venue, Manish said: “Parineeti aur Raghav ko bahut bahut pyaar. Bahut acchi shaadi thi, hum logo’n ne itna enjoy kiya hai. (the wedding was amazing, we enjoyed it a lot.)"

The couple, who tied the knot on Sunday, twinned in ivory-hued ensembles for their big day. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and former tennis player Sania Mirza.

