Here’s a lowdown on Parineeti Chopra’s wedding ensemble!

The newly married B-town couple Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have finally shared several pictures from their dreamy wedding in Udaipur and they are “oh, so beautiful”. The pictures were captioned: "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Like many other celeb couples, Parineeti wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra, while Raghav was styled in the same colour as per the theme by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva for the D-day.

The gorgeous Manish Malhotra Bride Parineeti exuded regal grace in an exquisitely hand-crafted wedding ensemble, which took 2500 hours to create. The beautiful ecru base was adorned with intricate hand embroidery, using vintage gold thread in a mesmerising linear geometric pattern. Nakshi and metal sequins added a touch of elegance, perfectly complementing the delicate mesh Manish Malhotra blouse and tulle framework dupatta, each embellished with fair-sized pearls. Adding a personalised touch, the signature tulle Manish Malhotra veil features her beloved groom, Raghav's name in Devanagari script, created with the artistry of badla work reflecting their deep-rooted love.

Completing the ensemble, Manish Malhotra Jewellery’s season-cherished multi-tiered necklace featuring Uncuts, Zambian and Russian emeralds in an antique finish, paired with earrings, a maang tikka, and haathphool designed with precision using Uncuts, diamonds and Russian emeralds and Uncut bangles added a final flourish to her bridal radiance.

The bride was styled by fashion stylists Nidhi Agarwal and Shraddha Lakhani from Two Fold, hair styled by Priyanka Borkar, customised kaleere by Mrinalini Chandra, make up by Savleen manchanda and customised shows by Fizzy Goblet.