COVER: Mimi Chakraborty flaunts 4 Puja looks and talks about her festive release, Raktabeej

An actor, singer and MP of the ruling party in the state, Mimi Chakraborty is a woman of many attributes. What sets this reserved and dignified actress apart from her contemporaries is her inherent honesty. For her refreshing candor, Mimi is often perceived as short-tempered. But the real Mimi is a far cry from that image. A soft-spoken and introverted individual, who loves spending time at home with her four-legged children, Mimi is a delight to converse with. “I am extremely straightforward and not at all a diplomatic person. I am vocal about my likes and dislikes and opinionated. In places like our acting industry, if you happen to be a woman who has opinions, people often tend to label you as intimidating and short-tempered. I have survived in this industry for about 13 years without a Godfather and it’s only my hard work that has taken me this far,” shares Mimi.

Mimi wearing a beautiful lehenga by Anvay Couture

The spontaneous actor -- who floored the audience in 2010 with her act as the very poised and loving Pupe in late Rituparno Ghosh’s classic tele series Gaaner Oparey -- is back this Puja in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s first festive release, Raktabeej. The gripping thriller film also has veteran actor Victor Banerjee and actor Abir Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

The beautiful actress took out some time from her very busy schedule for an exclusive shoot with Indulge, decoding her festive looks for this year’s Durga Puja. On the sidelines of the shoot, Mimi took us through her character in Rawktobeej, her plans for Pujas, her fashion choices and more.

A fuschia pink sari by Bohurupi Santiniketan with an embroidered corset by Rohan Pariyar

Tell us about your role in Raktabeej?

This is for the first time I am playing a cop and I am very excited about the same. The character’s name is Sanjukta and she is the superintendent of police in Burdwan district. Since I have a tomboyish body language, it didn’t take me long to pick up the stern and rough demeanor of a disciplined cop, who heads a team. What I had to learn was how to hold a gun while on raids and some tough action sequences.

I am very selective about the roles I do, even more so now. I only say yes to a film if the story excites me enough and it doesn’t matter to me whether it will work at the box office or not. If it appeals to me, I say yes without much deliberation. I have always admired the policeman’s job and desired to play one on screen. Moreover, after watching series like Delhi Crime and Dahaad I really was pining for a role like that and when the script came to me, I didn’t think twice.

I still remember, on the first day of shooting, I had a high fever and had to deliver a lot of dialogue. I got really nervous but since I had worked with Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad before I pulled it off. They are amazing directors to work with. It is a very physically exhausting film but very different from what I have done till now.

A purple modal embroidery sari by Purbasha Bagchi

What was the takeaway from the film’s shoot?

It’s definitely working with actor Victor Banerjee. Though I hardly have many scenes with him, I had a few interactions with him on sets and they were memorable.

Do you think it is a good idea to release so many Bengali films during the Pujas?

I feel that the first four days decide which films will work and which won’t. With content galore on the web at their fingertips, the audience nowadays is smart enough to know what to watch, especially during the Pujas when each minute is precious. So, the films have to be worth their while for them to go and watch them. That’s the reason why films like Avengers, Barbie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani or Oppenheimer worked. At times propaganda movies, too, work but I believe cinema has to have a universal language of its own above any political or religious agenda.

When will you be seen in the web space?

I have been very choosy about web projects but soon you will see me in Hoichoi series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo. I cannot divulge much at the moment, I can only say that I am playing a lawyer in this gripping series.

A printed golden yellow Anarkali by Prashant Chauhan

How do you tackle trolls on social media?

As an actor, I thought I could handle criticism but when I entered politics it was several times harsher. Trolls never realise how abuses hurled at individuals affect them. Initially, I used to feel bad because I have always tried to help anyone within my capacity and lived by the belief that there’s no nobler deed than helping others. Now, I have learnt to deal with trolling and I feel bad for those people who have such toxic feelings bottled up inside them.

What are your fashion choices?

My personal style is very casual and comfortable. I actually don’t like printed outfits. I mostly like them in solid colours. For casual wear, I like loose tees, oversized tees and shirts, tracks and co-ords. For formal occasions, my favourite attire is the sari. I like all kinds of saris and the blouses have to be really good and well-fitted. The styles of blouses and saris vary depending upon the occasion.

What is your Puja fashion like?

All four days of the Pujas see me in saris during any public appearances or outings. My mother gifts me two saris and I wear them for Pushpanjali on Ashtami. I love coordinating the whole look with nice jewellery.

A beautiful lehenga by Anvay Couture

How do you spend Puja days?

I complete all my political and professional commitments by Sashti evening, post which it’s me-time till the end of the Pujas. I do whatever I feel like and eat whatever I crave, I wake up and go to sleep whenever I wish to. Basically, I don’t follow any routine during the Pujas. On Navami night, I usually have a small get-together of friends at my place and when Dashami falls the next day, I feel so melancholic that I don’t even go to play sindoor khela with neighbours and friends. I still cannot come to terms with when Pujas come to an end and Ma Durga leaves for her heavenly abode.

Any Puja message for readers?

The very thought of Pujas brings smiles to our faces and Puja means lots of eating out and shopping. But there are also those less fortunate who shouldn’t be forgotten and they should also be made a part of the Puja celebrations. We can make a difference in our own small ways. Maybe, we can gift a kurta-pajama to the man who brings us flowers every day, or gift a beautiful sari to the maid who cleans and cooks for us or buy a dress for the chauffeur’s daughter. These small gestures go a long way to make them happy during the Pujas.

Mimi’s diet

First, I want to say that it’s a myth one can’t get proteins from veg food. Legumes, nuts and other protein-rich plant foods have enough quantity to meet our daily requirements. I start my day with a glass of lukewarm water followed by almonds or walnuts. I don’t wake up to caffeine since it kills our metabolism. I detoxify my system for the first 45 minutes and then have my breakfast with a berry smoothie comprising berries, oats, banana and dates. Lunch is usually simple with veggies and paneer and dinner has a boiled mash of pulses, pumpkin, and other veggies. And ghee is a must for me.

A purple modal embroidery sari by Purbasha Bagchi

Style tips:

Designer and Tollywood stylist Abhishek Roy decodes Puja trends and shares essential tips:

Trends: This year it’s all about bright, rich colours and tonal saris with embroidered blouses. For men, it’s all about asymmetric patterns and co-ord sets.

Wardrobe essentials: A nice tonal chiffon sari for women, and a self-work kurta for men.

