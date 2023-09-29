EXCL: 'Mumbai has been kind to me': Bambai Meri Jaan actress Kritika Kamra 

When we spoke to actress Kritika Kamra, her spirited voice was an instant mood lifter. In our conversation, we recall our college days when she was the face of Hindi television’s most popular serials, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and more. She quips, “Thank goodness you didn’t say you’ve been following me since school,” and breaks into a hearty laughter — a testament to her zest for life. The 34-year-old doesn’t want to be labelled as just a TV actress. She is ready to wait for good roles which have perhaps landed her projects like Bheed, Hush Hush and Tandav, marking her triumphant leap from TV to OTT.

Kritika Kamra

Now, the Bareilly-born talenthouse appears in the series Bambai Meri Jaan. It uncovers the gritty underworld crime scene of Mumbai during the 1960s to 1980s starring powerhouse actors like Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Avinash Tiwary and her in lead roles. Kritika portrays Habiba, the sister of Dara (Dawood Ibrahim), and effortlessly shows a spectrum of emotions ranging from loyal, resilient, ambitious to finally turning into a turncoat who’s ready to take over the crime world as the gangster girl of Mumbai. Excerpts:



How did you get the role of Habiba?

When I went for the audition, I was given three scenes to enact. The first was for the introduction scene where I ask for my share of money from my brothers. I had to depict a playful sister. The second was a café scene in which I frame a guy who is a potential suitor for me. There I had to show a prankster, cunning yet funny side where I could scare him off and put an end to his marriage proposal. Lastly, I had to scream at Abbu (Kay Kay Menon) in an emotionally intense scene. They wanted to see the range of my acting.

Kritika Kamra as Habiba

What makes this show unique from the many others made on Mumbai’s underworld scene?

This web series is more about the backstories of every character and their interpersonal relationship especially in a family system. Largely, it’s a kind of a family drama with crime and underworld in the backdrop. It’s a saga — a story which demands to be told from multiple perspectives and that’s the best part about it. It’s a show made with a lot of care and money(laughs). A lot of effort has gone into making the characters as authentic as possible with references from the reportage of author Hussain Zaidi, who is also involved in the show’s story. By the end of the show, you will realise how the family members drive the momentum of the story. Every time the family is in danger, there are repercussions.



Given the show is based on Mumbai, how did the city treat you as an outsider in the industry?

Mumbai has been kind to me; it is largely kind to everybody. Yes, it’s not an easy city, it is difficult to find your footing here. It’s very expensive and fast paced but at the same time it doesn’t judge you. It’s a city that doesn’t stop for anybody, and also doesn’t interfere unnecessarily in your life. The kindness of strangers that you observe here is beautiful. For instance, if you are in auto and you don’t know directions, people will stop by and guide you. If you forgot something in your vehicle, the auto wala (driver) will get it back to you. I feel safe in Mumbai. One day, I was on my way to shoot and it was Holi that day so somebody splashed water on me. This autowala went out of his way; he came back with me to home until I changed and then dropped me to the spot on time. Such incidents of kindness weave into the everyday life of Mumbai, making it so special (smiles). Also, it’s a melting pot of cultures with iconic spots. I love being at the Marine Drive. Staring at nothingness, at the vastness of the sea, is a wonderful and peaceful feeling.

Playing the gangster girl

Apart from acting, you’re also part of a fashion venture that promotes Chanderi craft. Tell us about that.

I am from Madhya Pradesh and Chanderi is one of the finest handloom crafts from the region. My hometown is just 30 km away from Chanderi. Since my childhood, we used to go and buy Chanderi saris from local artisans. My mother has a big collection of them that hold a treasured value for me. I grew up trying them as a kid. During the lockdown, we observed that the weavers from Chanderi were struggling much like artisans in other parts of the country. I wanted to help them in some way so I started an Instagram page of our humble small business. The idea was to give fair prices to these weavers and to find them new buyers. We go and source the saris and pack them for the buyers. That way, it promotes the craft and empower artisans.



...And what defines your personal style sense?

My style is only elevated essentials — a good pair of denim, shirt, a black blazer that never goes out of style. I think the pandemic has brought a big shift towards comfort clothing which is why all everyday essentials are being elevated. For instance, today the most trending shoe might not be the most expensive one! It might be a cult classic that’s been around and suddenly becomes popular due to the comfort factor. Also, I see fashion trends are changing so quickly because of Instagram and Reels. I don’t want to keep up with them and hence prefer a classic wardrobe that runs through all the seasons. I like pieces that can be elevated with accessories.

Glam girl Kritika Kamra

Festivities are here, what are your best picks?

I am a sari fan and find it the ultimate occasion wear. When I don’t know what to wear, I go for a Chanderi sari and style it my own way by mixing and matching. That’s how one should do it because it’s foolish to keep on buying new items. I enjoy wearing Indian wear and borrow a lot from my mother’s and Nani’s (maternal grandmother) closet.

Bambai Meri Jaan is streaming on Amazon PrimeVideo.

