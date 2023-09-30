Ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, actor's precious memorabilia goes up for auction

Ahead of the 81st birthday of the veteran Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, several of his memorabilia are up for auction. With a career spanning more than five decades, Big B is celebrated not just as an actor but as a symbol of cinematic excellence.

Titled Bachchanalia, the event, which pays tribute to his illustrious career, will offer collectors and fans a chance to own a historic piece of his phenomenal cinematic journey. It is scheduled to take place from October 5-7. The items to go under the hammer include iconic film posters, photographs, lobby cards, showcards, photographs, film booklets and original artworks. The auction is being organised by deRivaz & Ives.

Talking about the auction, deRivaz & Ives spokesperson said, "We at deRivaz & Ives are developing our Film Memorabilia Department at a global scale this year with iconic sales on Bharat & Barsaat, Satyajit Ray, Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Feminine Icons in 2023 and with Hollywood auctions starting from 2024."

“This focus on the superstar and iconic personality Amitabh Bachchan is a carefully curated sale on his incredible repertoire across five decades of a variety of roles that have made him an international icon. We hope this endeavour delights his fans and admirers across the globe and helps India preserve her paper-based cinematic heritage a bit deeper," the spokesperson added.

The key highlights of the auction are Zanjeer showcards, a Deewaar showcard, Faraar showcards set, the Sholay photographic stills, four private photographs from Ramesh Sippy's exclusive party held after the release of Sholay, rare posters from Majboor, Mr Natwarlal, The Great Gambler, Kaalia, Naseeb, Silsila, and a rare studio portrait of Amitabh shot by celebrated glamour photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

Otherwise, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film Ganapath where Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will be seen in lead roles. The dystopian action film is being directed by Vikas Bahl and produced under his banner Good Co. in association with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment.

He also has Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The title of the futuristic fiction film was unveiled at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con along with the official trailer teaser.