Bipasha Basu talks about 'bouncing back' to her 'pre-baby appearance' in a heartfelt new post

Bipasha Basu, who is currently basking in the warm embrace of motherhood, shared a post about her postpartum journey on March 31 and many new mommies in her comment section found it relatable.
The actress opened up about her weight loss journey and shared how bouncing back to her pre-baby appearance has been tough on her. She further revealed how she admires new mommies who can achieve their post-pregnancy fitness goals and also acknowledged that every body type is different.
“Bouncing back hasn’t been easy for me. I have different priorities now—not that I don’t love myself like before… I still do. But loving myself now is more holistic and encompasses more than just my physical appearance,” a part of her post read.
In her post, she also talked about body positivity and how her daughter, Devi and her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover’s compliments bring her immense joy.
“My husband looks at me every day and makes me feel like the most gorgeous woman in the world. My little daughter’s “Wow, Mamma” when she sees me, and when asked who is “shundori,” she screams “Mamma” loudly. This is all the motivation and validation I need,” Bipasha added.
Karan even commented on this post and said, "You inspire with every breath you take. Lord Buddha said that if everyone could be in a constant state of giving energy, the world would be so much more evolved. I never understood what it meant before I met you."
Towards the end, Bipasha discreetly dissed brands who are not considering her for endorsements due to her post-pregnancy weight gain. “As I want to return to my first love… acting. Time has made me wonder… why was I only considered by brands for endorsements when I was super lean and spending hours in the gym? Why can’t a new mom be inspirational for the same brands? Isn’t that more relatable,” she wrote.