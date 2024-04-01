Bipasha Basu talks about 'bouncing back' to her 'pre-baby appearance' in a heartfelt new post

Bipasha Basu, who is currently basking in the warm embrace of motherhood, shared a post about her postpartum journey on March 31 and many new mommies in her comment section found it relatable.

The actress opened up about her weight loss journey and shared how bouncing back to her pre-baby appearance has been tough on her. She further revealed how she admires new mommies who can achieve their post-pregnancy fitness goals and also acknowledged that every body type is different.

“Bouncing back hasn’t been easy for me. I have different priorities now—not that I don’t love myself like before… I still do. But loving myself now is more holistic and encompasses more than just my physical appearance,” a part of her post read.