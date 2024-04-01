Superstar Koel Mallick injured on the sets of 'Ekti Khunir Sandhane Mitin'

Bengali superstar Koel Mallick, who was shooting for her upcoming film Ekti Khunir Sandhane Mitin Mashi, has sustained injuries on the sets.

Ekti Khunir Sandhane Mitin Mashi, the third franchise film of Mitin Mashi, is about the celebrated woman sleuth created by author Suchitra Bhattacharya. Koel was shooting an action sequence when the freak accident happened.

On Monday, April 1, Koel took to her social media to write: "I sustained an injury on 31st March during an action scene of Ekti Khunir Sandhaney Mitin…

Was immediately rushed to Medica Hospital. Examination and X ray revealed a fracture of shaft of ulna bone in right forearm.

I was given a cast and soon would be on my way to recovery as per Dr. Vikash Kapoor’s advise."

To her post, Mitin Mashi franchise director Arindam Sil wrote, "You are such a brave woman Koel. Still can’t believe how it happened last evening. So freak. And you were at your best performance. Please do take care of yourself. The whole team of our film is praying for your speediest recovery. We are waiting for you to be back on the floor."

A forever busy lady, the actress also wrapped shooting Shonar Kellaye Jawker Dhan last month. After Sagardwipey Jawker Dhan, Koel will be seen as Ruby Chatterjee again in Sonar Kellaye Jawker Dhan — the third part in the Jawker Dhan franchise. A Sayantan Ghosal directorial, the film will also see Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Gaurav Chakrabarty.