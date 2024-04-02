Karisma Kapoor shares snaps from cosy pyjama party with her OG ‘Crew’ ft. Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others

Karisma Kapoor recently treated her followers to glimpses of a cosy pyjama party featuring herself, her sister Kareena Kapoor, close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. The snaps captured the quintet striking playful poses, evoking the warmth of a fun-filled night at home.
On Tuesday, Karisma took to Instagram to share a post, showcasing the quintessential “pyjama party squad” comprised of her, Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Mallika. Karisma opted for a chic black top paired with loose grey pyjamas, while Kareena exuded elegance in a blue-and-white kaftan. Malaika dazzled in a leopard-print off-shoulder dress, and Amrita kept it casual in a dark blue T-shirt and pants. All except Karisma had their hair tied back as they posed with infectious energy.
Karisma affectionately dubbed their group ‘The OG Crew,’ a playful nod to Kareena’s latest film, Crew, a heist comedy boasting a star-studded ensemble including Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film made waves by raking in a whopping INR 20 crore on its opening day, marking a historic milestone for woman-led Hindi-language films.
Crew unfolds the uproarious escapades of three women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry’s challenges. Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti essay the roles of spirited air hostesses entangled in a web of deceit, from pilfering inflight amenities to concocting grand schemes for wealth and glamour, captivating audiences with their audacious exploits.
Produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, helmed by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network spearheaded by Rhea Kapoor, Crew hit the screens on March 29. Alongside the leading ladies, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.
Karisma, a staunch supporter of the Crew team, voiced her enthusiasm on Instagram, showering accolades upon the ensemble cast and director Rajesh. Meanwhile, Malaika lauded the film and its dynamic team, celebrating the success of ‘gurl power’ with effusive praise for the leading ladies and their male counterparts, echoing the sentiments of triumph and joy resonating from this cinematic adventure.