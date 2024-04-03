Ayushmann Khurrana signs recording deal with leading global brand

Talking about his collaboration with Warner Music India, he says, “I’m confident that with Warner Music India by my side, I will make some significant strides in this realm. I cannot wait to unveil my next song to people. It will be a new sound that people haven’t heard from me before, which is extremely exciting personally for me.”

Jay Mehta, managing director of the music label & SAARC, said, “Ayushmann has experienced unparalleled success with his films, and we're excited to see him now scale new heights as a pop star. With his passion for music, a versatile sonic identity, and our artist-first ecosystem, we are thrilled to build an iconic roadmap for him on his music journey.”

"Ayushmann already enjoys immense popularity in India and among the global Indian diaspora. We believe he has the talent and charisma to connect with even more audiences worldwide and become a truly global music and entertainment icon,” added Alfonso Perez Soto, President of Emerging Markets, Warner Music.

For Max Lousada, the CEO of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group, Ayushmann and his distinctive voice light up the stage and screen.

Lousada added, “He has the star quality to captivate audiences around the world. I’m very excited about the music culture in India right now - its diversity, pace, and dynamism are inspiring - and we have big global plans for our artists and our company.”

On the acting front, the actor was last seen in Dream Girl 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. Dream Girl 2 had Ayushmann sharing screen space with Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.