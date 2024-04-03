'Double sweat and double fun,' Jyothika shares intense workout video with husband Suriya

Jyothika and Suriya have always managed to shell major couple goals, sharing adorable moments on and off the screen. The power couple, who are also fitness enthusiasts, have set the bar high by turning gym partners for an intense workout session.
The actress took to Instagram to share a video of them hitting the gym together. While individual routines seem to be a part of their regimen, they also conquer challenging partner exercises together. The two can be seen running on adjacent treadmills and indulging in a variety of workouts including lifting weights, leg exercises and pilates.
Like Jyothika captioned the post, it’s “double sweat, double fun!,” for the couple. Just like all of us, actor R. Madhavan was in awe of the duo’s dedication towards fitness. “Brilliant .. BOTH OF YOU,” he wrote, adding a few saluting faces and applause emojis.
Actress Shilpa Shetty followed suit and expressed her admiration as she dropped a comment saying “Wow,” along with applause emojis.
Jyothika recently shared a glimpse into another workout session that left fans impressed by her core strength. “Fitness is not about the weight you lose, but the life you gain,” the actress wrote.
On the work front, Jyothika was last seen in Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala among others. She has multiple upcoming projects including Srikanth which also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Dabba Cartel, a Netflix series.
On the other hand, Suriya will soon be seen in Kanguva and will have a cameo in Sarfira. Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.