'Double sweat and double fun,' Jyothika shares intense workout video with husband Suriya

Jyothika and Suriya have always managed to shell major couple goals, sharing adorable moments on and off the screen. The power couple, who are also fitness enthusiasts, have set the bar high by turning gym partners for an intense workout session.

The actress took to Instagram to share a video of them hitting the gym together. While individual routines seem to be a part of their regimen, they also conquer challenging partner exercises together. The two can be seen running on adjacent treadmills and indulging in a variety of workouts including lifting weights, leg exercises and pilates.