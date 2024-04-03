Manoj Bajpayee: I always try to be a silent slave to my director

Manoj Bajpayee has showcased his acting prowess across a wide range of roles, from intense to dramatic to comedic and even negative characters. The actor is now set to reprise his role of ACP Avinash in the sequel of the film Silence..can you hear it ?' which is titled 'Silence 2 : The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, amidst the cast and crew. At the trailer launch, the versatile actor was asked about how he manages to perform every role of his with such finesse.

To which he replied, "I try to be a sincere slave to my director. In this case, it was Aban Deohans, who has been my friend for years. It was great collaborating with everyone once again. For me, going back to the same set of people was good fun. I don't do anything extra, just focus on the job and the demand of the job, listen to the instructions from the director. It has been a fascinating journey for me to work on this film. I was only learning and keeping silent."