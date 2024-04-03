On Sam Manekshaw's birth anniversary, Vicky remembers the war hero he played

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who essayed the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic Sam Bahadur, is remembering the Indian war hero on his 110th birth anniversary.

On Wednesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of Sam Manekshaw posing proudly in his uniform for the camera. He can be seen standing near his Jeep.