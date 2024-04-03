Popular comedian and actor Visweswara Rao passes away

Renowned actor and comedian, Visweswara Rao, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, after suffering from a prolonged illness. As per media reports, his last rites were performed this morning where he peers paid their last respects.

On the work front, Rao was best known for sharing the screen with big names including NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran.

His career started at the young age of six and out of 150 Tamil and Telugu films, one of his most stint happened to be Pithamagan, written and directed by Bala. He essayed the role of actress Laila’s father and he rose to immense fame.