Actress Sriya Reddy tells us why film characters have consequences, opens up about her quest to see the northern lights and her love for athleisure

Aside from cinema, fitness is the South Indian actress’ top priority. Rarely does a day pass without her engaging in a workout, an activity that she uses to instantly uplift her mood and maintain her mental fitness. “Contrary to common belief, exercising does not entitle one to eat whatever they please. In my view, 60 to 80 percent of fitness is reliant on nutrition. I’ve come to realise this over time. In the past, I made mistakes when I would work out for two hours a day, run extensively and engage in various strenuous activities. Afterwards, I would think that I needed to consume a large amount of protein due to the intense workout. But it doesn’t work that way,” she shares. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sriya expressed her preference for quality attire. “I’m very particular about what I wear because quality is more important to me than style. I like athleisure wear at the moment because I could just get into a workout at any point and that has become my staple,” the actress tells us.