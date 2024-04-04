Actress Sriya Reddy tells us why film characters have consequences, opens up about her quest to see the northern lights and her love for athleisure

Demonstrating her skill in portraying complex and antagonistic female characters with the same depth as male heroes, Sriya Reddy’s role as Radha Rama in the political drama Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire was lauded. In the realm of Indian cinema, some actors transcend the screen, leaving a lasting impact on the industry — the 41-year-old actress, television presenter and video jockey is one such luminary. With appearances in nearly a dozen Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, she has captivated audiences with her versatile performances and fearless approach to her craft, notably in films like Black, Thimiru and Kanchivaram.
Recently, the actress launched Guess Watches’ new SS ’24 in the city and at the event, she expressed her commitment to breaking stereotypes and advocating for women’s empowerment. Discussing her approach to her on-screen roles, Sriya emphasises her belief in the responsibility actors have in shaping perceptions, stating, “People take a leaf out of what they see and try to inculcate that in their personal life as well. If there is a particular character that I don’t resonate with or qualities I don’t advocate, I avoid taking them up. I’m pretty careful about that.” The Salaar-star also elucidated on how people tend to claim it’s just a movie and one can do anything and people won’t care and how that couldn’t be further away from the truth, “I like to use the medium in a very effective way where we empower women, where a woman has strength and power. And I think that will resonate with a lot of women going through various problems in life.”
Aside from cinema, fitness is the South Indian actress’ top priority. Rarely does a day pass without her engaging in a workout, an activity that she uses to instantly uplift her mood and maintain her mental fitness. “Contrary to common belief, exercising does not entitle one to eat whatever they please. In my view, 60 to 80 percent of fitness is reliant on nutrition. I’ve come to realise this over time. In the past, I made mistakes when I would work out for two hours a day, run extensively and engage in various strenuous activities. Afterwards, I would think that I needed to consume a large amount of protein due to the intense workout. But it doesn’t work that way,” she shares. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sriya expressed her preference for quality attire. “I’m very particular about what I wear because quality is more important to me than style. I like athleisure wear at the moment because I could just get into a workout at any point and that has become my staple,” the actress tells us.
Despite her busy schedule, Sriya always finds time for travel, including trips to exotic locations like Iceland and Lapland. “For the past five years, I’ve been on a quest to witness the Aurora Borealis. Our journey began in Oslo, where unfortunately we couldn’t catch a glimpse. Undeterred, we continued our search in Iceland and Lapland, but luck eluded us. However, our recent expedition to Tromso offered some consolation. While we weren’t extremely fortunate, we did manage to catch glimpses of the phenomenon. But 2024 promises to be an exceptional year for experiencing the Northern Lights and we are currently looking at favourable locations in hopes of doing the same,” she adds.
Reflecting on her recent visit to Bengaluru, a city she holds dear, she says “I treated myself to a Corner House ice-cream and felt like I was in heaven. Bengaluru holds a special place in my heart, dating back to my childhood when we would spend our summer holidays here. Now, with our company’s head office located here, a significant part of our lives revolves around this city. Furthermore, I am excited about an upcoming shoot in Bengaluru because the weather is generally more pleasant than in Chennai.” Speaking about what her fans can expect from her next, she reveals, “My next film will be OG, releasing in September. I’m playing an interesting character and working with a bunch of super-talented actors like Pawan Kalyan, Prakash Raj and Emraan Hashmi.”