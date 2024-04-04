EXCL: Sushmita Sen talks about reviving her career, health and lots more
Beyond all the laurels, glamour and glitz surrounding her for over three decades, Sushmita Sen’s true success lies in keeping that little girl inside her alive — living her life with love, honesty, and dignity. We caught up with the gracious actress during her recent visit to Kolkata for the launch of SS Beauty store at Quest Mall. The articulate actress spoke straight from her heart — be it surviving a heart attack, heartbreaks, reviving her acting career, or the most beautiful part of her life — her daughters.
2023 must have been a roller coaster ride for you…
It was a year of coming back to life, and being reborn as an actor, and as a person. I always believe things could have been a lot worse, as far as health is concerned, and that didn’t happen. Workwise, too, when I came back after a hiatus with Arya and Taali, people received both with open arms. It’s the most gratifying feeling, and as I left 2023, my heart just wished 2024 would at least resemble it.
Did it hurt not to get enough good acting chances when age was on your side?
Age is still on my side (laughs). I think as long as I am alive, there will always be an age and an opportunity to do something different. However, I do wish there was social media then because there’s so much of my life that I could have captured. But as an actor, I think I got the kind of work that I was nuanced to perform at that point of time. As I lived longer, better, and deeper, my performance got better, too.
Is there any role that’s close to your heart?
That’s a good question because each of these roles had a big part in whetting my appetite to do more — it could have been a scene, a song, or just a moment from a film — so, they are all very dear to me. Even the ones that failed at the box office, have something that I love about them.
You survived a heart attack last year. What did it teach you?
Being fit doesn’t necessarily mean that you will not have hiccups, whether they are genetic, or otherwise. In my case, it was genetic because both my parents have a heart condition. Since it’s in the family, we’ve been testing for it long enough. Despite that, it happened. I guess it was meant to happen. That I survived it and healed quickly is a huge blessing, and I wish that upon anyone who suffers the same.
It has taught me that life has a pace, and no matter what you are going through or what environment you are in, you have to follow that pace, and you have to be extremely aware of what your body wants —it gives you indications. I always celebrated life, so that hasn’t changed. But I have definitely become more aware of my body and its needs.
What’s the fitness routine you follow post-surgery?
My fitness routine has been very slow. This February, I completed a year since the heart attack, and going back to a fitness regimen has been gradual. It’s mostly warm-ups and stretches, with a bit of floor exercises. I have been allowed weights now, so weight training has been introduced. I am not entirely allowed to do anything too static, the movements need to be dynamic. I am not allowed to run, but I can pace walk. Also, the medicines have side effects. So, you have to cope with that and listen to your body and what it allows you to do on a given day
Your love life has always been an open book. How do you deal with heartbreaks with such dignity?
Well, my life has definitely been an open book because I have lived it very honestly, and sometimes fearlessly. But having said that, dignity is something that doesn’t just show up in one aspect of your life —it is who you are. So, all the decisions you take, whether they hurt you, whether you are betrayed, or whether you were at fault, don’t matter. The point is, that something wasn’t meant to be, and it had to stay for as long as it could teach you something. You value that lesson and move on. I don’t think it’s worth investing so much time in a human being and considering that a mistake. Hence, I acknowledge them with absolute dignity
Can exes still be friends?
Definitely. But I think it’s hard and confusing. Many people can be friends with their exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. But it’s possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well.
Do you bear grudges?
I used to have tremendous grudges, but then I realised that as the moment passes, half the time you don’t really remember why you had a problem with someone. That’s how transient grudges are. So, I have made it a practice to feel what I feel quite openly but gracefully. If something upsets me, I am pretty vocal about it, I don’t hold it back or carry it with me for it to turn into a grudge. I express it and move on.
Will you marry if you find the right man?
Oh absolutely! It has never been a ‘never’ situation. Be it the biological clock or the right time provided by social conditioning, neither is the right reason to get married. But if the person is right and ticks all the boxes as far as I am concerned, of course, I will get married.
Both your daughters are grown up and have flown away from the nest. How are you dealing with it?
It needs some adjustments because I am not used to not worrying about my kids 24/7. Being a single mother, I have designed my life around them for 24 years. One day, when you don’t have that to do, it does need some adjustments. I was always busy, but knowing that you don’t have to feel guilty about not being in ten places at the same time and that you can focus entirely on one thing, helps you get over that emptiness. Being busy always helps, and knowing that wherever your children are, they are flourishing, makes me happy
How difficult was it to discipline them despite all the limelight?
Discipline is a habit developed with tremendous respect, and you keep repeating it until it becomes second nature. You don’t always succeed, but you know when the time comes, they will know how to deal with any situation. As a parent, my job is like a tape recorder in stuck mode — going on and on about the same things. But most importantly, you are the exam - ple that they will follow. No amount of talking or disciplining helps a child unless you act according to what you say.
How much have you changed since you won the Miss Universe title at age 18?
We are talking about three decades, and when I look back, I often wonder if there is so much that has happened. But some - where, I am still that little Titan (nick - name). I don’t know how all of this came to pass. But I am proud of this journey, and I love the fact that the 18-year-old grew up just fine.
You have maintained that if it makes one feel beautiful, there’s no problem with going for nips and tucks. Is there a flipside to that?
What I have always maintained is that it’s not necessarily to do with beauty; it’s to do with a person’s comfort and idea of their body, and who they are. And I strongly believe you cannot decide that for someone else. You may have an opinion, and you can keep that opinion to yourself, or you can, at times, depending on your proximity with people, suggest otherwise, but at the end of the day, it’s the individual’s call. We will never know how a person feels with their body, mind, or any aspect of themselves — only they can know that. All we can do is support them.