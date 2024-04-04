EXCL: Sushmita Sen talks about reviving her career, health and lots more

A

Being fit doesn’t necessarily mean that you will not have hiccups, whether they are genetic, or otherwise. In my case, it was genetic because both my parents have a heart condition. Since it’s in the family, we’ve been testing for it long enough. Despite that, it happened. I guess it was meant to happen. That I survived it and healed quickly is a huge blessing, and I wish that upon anyone who suffers the same.

It has taught me that life has a pace, and no matter what you are going through or what environment you are in, you have to follow that pace, and you have to be extremely aware of what your body wants —it gives you indications. I always celebrated life, so that hasn’t changed. But I have definitely become more aware of my body and its needs.