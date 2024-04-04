Jackie Shroff turns philosopher Bhidu Shakespeare, drops tips for summer

Taking to his X (formerly called Twitter) handle, Jackie Shroff wrote, “Summer vacation aa raha hai bhai log. Uske bare mein kuch TIPPANI dena chahunga. Ek Chhat pe Chidiya ke liye paani aur apne bachon ke liye kuch...... batata hoon #BhiduShakespeare (Summer vacations are coming brothers. So, there are some things I would like to share. On the rooftop keep some water for the birds and something for your kids… I will tell you #BhiduShakespeare).”

The Singham Again actor also shared a post with a picture of himself, accompanied by the message: “Abey cricket match ki innings chhod… apne life ki innings ko sambhal (Forget about the innings in the cricket match, manage your life innings - Bhidu Shakespeare).” On the film front, Jackie will be seen in Baby John starring Varun Dhawan. He will also been seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, in which he will share screen space with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.