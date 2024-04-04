Shraddha Kapoor shares cute video of her pooch Chhota Babu on his birthday

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy with her upcoming film Stree 2, recently celebrated the birthday of her pooch. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of her with her pet dog Shyloh wishing him on his birthday.

In the video, the actress can be seen sporting pink funky eye shades with “Happy Birthday” written on them. She then goes on to give another eyewear to her pet and makes him wear it.

However, Shyloh is in no mood to comply as he barks at her, leaving the actress in splits. Shraddha then asks him for a kiss, and the pet licks her cheeks. She then goes on to offer him Aamras but Shyloh leaves, leaving the actress visibly surprised.

She wrote in the caption, “Chota Babu attitude ya kissie deta hai Happy Bday Shyloh.”

The actress, who was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor, is known for her quirky posts on social media.

She took to her Instagram recently and shared a video of herself from a photoshoot. In the video, the actress can be seen posing for the camera. However, what she wrote on the video caught the attention of the netizens.

She wrote, “2024 ka pehla quarter barbaad kar ke kaisa feel ho raha hai (How does it feel wasting the 1st quarter of 2024 and doing nothing).”She wrote in the caption, “Batao kaise barbaad kiye? (Tell me how did you waste it).” The video has won the hearts of her fans.