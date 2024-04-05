Celebs

Actor Ali Fazal pens a poem for wife Richa Chadha

This cute gesture is breaking the internet with appreciation
Actor Ali Fazal just broke the social media with this cute gesture for his wife Richa Chadha. He penned and dedicated a beautifully written poem which has won the hearts of his fans as well.

The lines go as under,

“Ek tohfa, do tarfa,

Do jaan ek makaan

Ji.. nahi thhaa aasaan nahi thha aasaan

Mohabbat ke bazaar mein, deewana chala dhoondne, Ek tohfe ki dukaan,

toh uspe likha hai ki- zidd ke aage jhug gai aazmaaish-e-wafaa o ashiqui,

Parakh liya mere tohfe ne uski nigaah ko”.

The lines losely translate into ‘finding a unique gift for his life partner’.

Ali Fazal shares his inspiration for Guddu Pandit’s love for eggs in 'Mirzapur'

These mystery laden lines have already created ripples among the netizens and Ali is garnering much appreciation from his fans.

The couple anticipates the arrival of their first child this year. On work front, Chadha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi which is to be out on Netflix on May 1.

