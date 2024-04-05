Devi Sri Prasad has a special place in his studio for Allu Arjun’s gift

National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as Rockstar DSP, got a gift from Allu Arjun and has put it in a special place in his studio.

DSP took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of the gift, a bright red neon logo board which has 'Rockstar DSP' and 'Devi Sri Prasad' written on it.

The musician wrote on his social media handle,“Thaaaaank you for this special 'LOGO' gift dear Bunny boy @alluarjunonline so I placed it in a special place in my studio… and Thank you for taking this lovely picture today.”

The music composer, who delivered chartbusters like Srivalli, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava will be now scoring music for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule. Interestingly, he had scored the music for Pushpa: The Rise as well. It is to be noted the songs from the film had gone on to become massive hits.

One of his most awaited projects this year is Suriya's Kanguva, which is helmed by Siva. The film is one of the high budget films made in the industry. He will also be scoring the music for Dhanush's upcoming film with Shekhar Kammula, which is yet to get a title. Devi Sri Prasad is also working on Thandel, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Kubera.