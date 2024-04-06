Rashmika Mandanna reacts to comparison of her ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ poster pose with Mahesh Babu in ‘Guntur Kaaram’

Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday on April 5 brought double the cheer for fans! Not only did the beloved actress celebrate another year, but the makers of her upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule shared a brand new poster featuring her character.
The image showcased Rashmika in a stunning pattu sari adorned with gold jewellery, her hair tied back in a classic style. Her intense expression as she peeks through her fingers adds an intriguing layer of mystery.
Eagle-eyed fans on X couldn’t resist a touch of playful speculation. A collage emerged comparing Rashmika’s pose to a similar shot of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in his film Guntur Kaaram. While Rashmika exudes intensity, Mahesh's expression is more lighthearted.
When a fan tagged Rashmika in the collage, playfully wishing her a happy birthday “on behalf of all Mahesh Babu fans,” her reply was pure delight: “Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage.”
Rashmika’s journey in Telugu-language cinema began in 2018 with her debut in Chalo. She went on to win hearts in films like Geetha Govindam, Devadas, and Dear Comrade.
Looking ahead, Rashmika has a packed slate beyond Pushpa: The Rule. She’ll grace the screen in the Telugu film The Girlfriend and the bi-lingual Rainbow. For Hindi audiences, she'll be seen in Chaava alongside Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Pradeep Rawat.