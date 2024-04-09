Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu named 'South Asian Person of the Year'

Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu, who is known for her role in Mean Girls, has been honoured with the South Asian Person of the Year award by Harvard University and said that her “journey has just begun”.

The actress was recognised for her outstanding achievements and significant impact in both the international and Indian entertainment industries.

Vandanapu said, "Being honoured by such a prestigious institution as Harvard University is truly humbling and incredibly motivating. This award not only acknowledges my efforts but also underscores the significance of narratives transcending borders and the crucial role of Indian representation in global media.”

She was one of the key leads in the new adaptation of Mean Girls. She then made her debut in the Indian OTT series Big Girls Don’t Cry.