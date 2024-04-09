Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out for 'Ramayana' transformation

Ranbir Kapoor is fully committed to his upcoming film Ramayana. Reports surfaced earlier about the actor undergoing rigorous voice and diction training to embody the role of Lord Ram. Now, a video posted by his trainer Nam showcases Ranbir’s intense dedication as he pushes himself through various transformational exercises.
In the video, the actor can be seen lifting weights, swimming, going on a jog and cycling. His workout regimen incorporates kettlebells, gym ropes and a gym ball, indicating a well-rounded approach to building strength, stamina, and agility.
The trainer posted the video alongside a caption which said, “Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir.”
Fans were quick to catch a glimpse of the star’s family in the video, spotting Raha playing in the garden and Alia Bhatt accompanying her husband on a trek.
This is not the first time the star has impressed fans with his dedication towards fitness. Ahead of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Ranbir immersed himself in intense workout sessions to bulk up for his role.
Recently, director Nitesh Tiwari implemented a no-phone policy and restricted access to the sets of Ramayana. This comes after photos of the actors and the sets went viral on social media. In addition to that, reports suggest a potential collaboration between music maestro AR Rahman and German composer Hans Zimmer for the film’s soundtrack.
Ramayana, which is expected to have a Diwali 2025 release, will also feature Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles. Actor Arun Govil has been roped in to play Dasarath while Lara Dutta will essay the role of queen Kaikeyi.