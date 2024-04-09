Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out for 'Ramayana' transformation

Ranbir Kapoor is fully committed to his upcoming film Ramayana. Reports surfaced earlier about the actor undergoing rigorous voice and diction training to embody the role of Lord Ram. Now, a video posted by his trainer Nam showcases Ranbir’s intense dedication as he pushes himself through various transformational exercises.

In the video, the actor can be seen lifting weights, swimming, going on a jog and cycling. His workout regimen incorporates kettlebells, gym ropes and a gym ball, indicating a well-rounded approach to building strength, stamina, and agility.