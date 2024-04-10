[SEE PICS] Raveena visits Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple with daughter Rasha Thadani

Actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha visited the Grushneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra.

Raveena took to Instagram and posted a gamut of pictures featuring her and her daughter posing at the temple after seeking divine blessings. For the caption, the actress wrote: "Om Namoh Shivaye!"

The mother-daughter duo picked lovely traditional outfits for their spiritual outing. While Raveena was seen dressed in a summer-appropriate floral kurta, Rasha picked a goregoeus green suit with matching dupatta.

Take a look at their photos here: